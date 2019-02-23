Shock As Nollywood Actress Captures "A Ghost" On Her Phone

A beautiful up-and-coming Nigerian actress, Fehintola has stunned many on social media after revealing that she 'mistakenly' captured a ghost with her phone camera.

The actress revealed on IG that she captured the ghost on her phone camera while she was just filming the sky and singing...

She shared the footage online and insisted that it was never edited. Fehintola then revealed that she is scared as she does not know the implications.

She wrote: "Hello world.....I just captured a ghost like image while singing and capturing the sky view.. Its not edited... I'm so scared!!! Didnt see the ghost when capturing.... noticed while re-watching"

