BREAKING: Boko Haram On Rampage, Bombs Borno & Yobe



A series of explosions have rocked the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri on Saturday morning, just hours before the start of elections in presidential and parliamentary elections.



Sources also confirmed to OluFamous.Com that Giedam town in Yobe state is under serious attack by another set of Boko Haram terrorists, with many Nigerians scampering for their life.

The enemies of Nigeria are at work this morning. It appears some people want INEC to stagger the elections at all cost and violence is the easiest way out for such characters. Could this be what is happening?Multiple blasts were heard at about 6:00 am (0500 GMT), residents told AFP. There was no immediate indication of the cause but the city has been repeatedly attacked by Boko Haram Islamists.