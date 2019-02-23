BREAKING: Boko Haram On Rampage, Bombs Borno & Yobe

Dan Soko
The enemies of Nigeria are at work this morning. It appears some people want INEC to stagger the elections at all cost and violence is the easiest way out for such characters. Could this be what is happening?

A series of explosions have rocked the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri on Saturday morning, just hours before the start of elections in presidential and parliamentary elections.
Multiple blasts were heard at about 6:00 am (0500 GMT), residents told AFP. There was no immediate indication of the cause but the city has been repeatedly attacked by Boko Haram Islamists.
Sources also confirmed to OluFamous.Com that Giedam town in Yobe state is under serious attack by another set of Boko Haram terrorists, with many Nigerians scampering for their life. 


About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

