Notorious Robbers Operating In NYSC Uniform Busted

Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Imo State Police Command have arrested a three-man gang of armed robbers and kidnappers that have reportedly been robbing road users while disguising as members of the National Youth Service Corps (Photos).

Parading the suspects, Police Commissioner, Dasuki Galadanchi, said



the arrest of the syndicate was a major breakthrough for the command. The CP, who commended the Commander of SARS, Victor Geoffrey, and his team for their bravery in apprehending the suspects, said one locally made pistol and one foreign made pistol were recovered from the gang. Names of the suspects are Obinna Opara, 32; Kalanwa Goodluck, 32; and Chimamkpa Eziria, 17. CP Galadanchi listed one Mrs Maria Chijioke and occupants of a Toyota Sienna as the victims of the suspects.

"They have made useful statements to the police and confessed to robbing and kidnapping unsuspecting road users along Port-Harcourt-Owerri Road. They also confessed to wearing NYSC uniforms and stopping drivers to seek assistance from them after which they would kidnap occupants of such vehicles for ransom." He urged motorists to be mindful of the kind of people they assist, especially on highways.

The CP said, “The suspects were arrested between January 21 and 24, at Umerelu Ikwerre Local Government Area in Rivers State, as well as at Mgbeshi in Ohaji and Egbema LGA of Imo State.