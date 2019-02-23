Atiku Votes In Adamawa... Asked if he'll accept if defeated, he said "I'm A Democrat"

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar alongside his first wife, Titi, have cast their votes in Jada, Adamawa State, amidst hailing from his supporters at the pulling unit.

The former vice president told journalists that he was impressed by the way things were going at his polling unit, hoping that same will be replicated in other parts of the state and the country at large. On if he would accept the result of election, Atiku simply said, "I'm a democrat".

He was also asked if he will accept the result however it goes.