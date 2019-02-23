Buhari Votes In Daura... Asked if he'll accept if defeated, he said "I Will Win"

President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha, voted in Daura, Katsina State in the Presidential and National Assembly elections earlier on Saturday. The wife, Aisha, voted before the president at 8.06 a.m., while the president voted at 8.10 a.m. at the Kofar Baru, Sarkin Yara “A” ward in Daura.

After voting, Buhari was asked if he will call to congratulate the winner.



He expressed satisfaction with the state of affairs in his polling unit but was still not ready to contemplate the possibility of losing the election for any reason whatsoever. Buhari insisted that he'll be victorious, saying; "I will congratulate myself. I will win the election".