Beautiful Lady In Trouble As Boyfriend Dies In Her House

Dan Soko
Tragedy struck in the Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State after a 39-year-old man, Chukwuebuka Ihuoma, slumped and died right in his girlfriend’s house, leading to serious panic.

The incident, which happened at Ezegbogu village, threw the entire community into a state of confusion, as the 39-year-old was confirmed dead at a nearby hospital

A family member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said

the man was very healthy when he visited his girlfriend, Ogechi Onyeukwu. The source said, “The victim was my relation. He was from Umuozuzu Oboama but went to Ezegbogu in Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA to see his girlfriend. Ihuoma collapsed at his girlfriend’s apartment. The girlfriend raised the alarm but before he was taken to the hospital, he was already dead. It was at the hospital that he was confirmed dead.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, could not be reached for comments but a police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident.

The source explained that while the victim’s girlfriend was in police custody, the police would carry out an autopsy to determine the cause of the sudden death.

To Invest & Earn High Profits
Click HERE >>

To Buy Cheap MTN & GLO Data 
Click HERE >> 

Take A Loan & Pay Low Interest 
Click HERE >> 




Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



NDC Presidential Primary: Polls Open

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primary: 2083 Vote In Sagnarigu, Tamale North Constituencies

February 23, 2019

Police Warn NDC

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primary: Confusion At Ningo Prampram Constituency

February 23, 2019

NDC Executives ‘Clash’ With Mahama Over Appointments

February 23, 2019

NDC Polls: Police Must Be On Top

February 23, 2019

NDC Hawk Fights Police …Over Wanted List

February 23, 2019

Tight Security At NDC Presidential Primary

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

GHC200m locked up in Menzgold; we'll pay clients with NAM1 assets – Ofori-Atta

February 22, 2019

There is glimmer of hope for Menzgold clients

February 22, 2019

National Security officer grabbed for swindling four VRA staff

February 22, 2019

President presents GAF with vehicles

February 22, 2019

A total of 260,000 delegates to vote in NDC primaries

February 22, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!