Beautiful Lady In Trouble As Boyfriend Dies In Her House

Tragedy struck in the Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State after a 39-year-old man, Chukwuebuka Ihuoma, slumped and died right in his girlfriend’s house, leading to serious panic.

The incident, which happened at Ezegbogu village, threw the entire community into a state of confusion, as the 39-year-old was confirmed dead at a nearby hospital

A family member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said



the man was very healthy when he visited his girlfriend, Ogechi Onyeukwu. The source said, “The victim was my relation. He was from Umuozuzu Oboama but went to Ezegbogu in Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA to see his girlfriend. Ihuoma collapsed at his girlfriend’s apartment. The girlfriend raised the alarm but before he was taken to the hospital, he was already dead. It was at the hospital that he was confirmed dead.”