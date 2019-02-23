Buhari Defeats Atiku In His Polling Unit... Atiku's Supporters Say It's A Good Result

President Muhammadu Buhari has defeated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar at his polling unit in Adamawa state.

But jubilation broke out following the announcement that Buhari scored 186 votes while Atiku got 167 votes.

Atiku’s loyalists say a difference of just 19 votes is good, because the unit has been historically won by Buhari, who has stood in every presidential election since 2003.