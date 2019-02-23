INEC Cancels Elections In Parts Of Rivers State

Soldiers reportedly shot and killed people in some areas.The commission’s spokesperson in Rivers State, Edwin Enabor, said elections in the areas would now hold on another date to be set by the commission.

“In Bonny, there was no election at all,” said Mr Enabor, adding that: “the exercise there has been postponed. It will hold on another day.”

A resident, Opuade Abbey, said the area had been taken over by armed security operatives including soldiers.