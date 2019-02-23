INEC Cancels Elections In Parts Of Rivers State

Dan Soko
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has cancelled elections in Bonny and Akuku-Toru local government areas of Rivers State after voting failed to take off in the areas on Saturday.
Soldiers reportedly shot and killed people in some areas.
The commission’s spokesperson in Rivers State, Edwin Enabor, said elections in the areas would now hold on another date to be set by the commission.

“In Bonny, there was no election at all,” said Mr Enabor, adding that: “the exercise there has been postponed. It will hold on another day.”

A resident, Opuade Abbey, said the area had been taken over by armed security operatives including soldiers.

Elsewhere, in Okrika Local Government Area, Mr Enabor said sensitive materials for one ward was diverted.

“Therefore voting did not hold in the affected registration area (ward). The position of the commission is that election will be conducted separately for that registration area later.”

