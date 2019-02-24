Female Corper Hides In The Bush, Cries As Gunmen Storm Their Polling Unit (Photos)

Election is war in Nigeria, an unfortunate reality. What continues to baffle many sane minds is why on earth will people who want to serve decide to kill fellow Nigerians just to get to the office. This is just not right.

Here's the heartbreaking moment a member of the NYSC working for INEC in Rivers State burst into tears, crying in fear for her life after gunmen with fully automatic assault machine guns stormed the pulling unit where she was posted to.



The political thugs shot indiscriminately to scare people in order to carry out their evil act. How sad!