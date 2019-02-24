Atiku Wins Donald Duke, Kingsley Moghalu's Polling Units

Dan Soko
The presidential candidate of the SDP and former governor of Cross River State, Mr Donald Duke, has lost in his polling unit in the presidential election. He scored only 6 votes.
The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar won the unit by 291 votes.
The APC candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari got 98 votes. There was wild jubilation when the results were announced in favour of Atiku at about 6pm at the Ward 5, Unit 5 polling unit at Diamond Hill, Calabar.

The South South National Vice Chairman of the APC, Ntufam Hilliard Etta, also lost in that unit as PDP also won the Senatorial and House of Reps elections.

Breakdown from Moghalu's Uruagu ward 2:
(019)
PDD 137
Ypp 58
APC 16

(004)
PDP 145
Ypp 41
APC 18

(003)
Apga 15
APC 18
Ypp 127
PDP 256



