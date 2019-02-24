Atiku Wins Donald Duke, Kingsley Moghalu's Polling Units

The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar won the unit by 291 votes.The APC candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari got 98 votes. There was wild jubilation when the results were announced in favour of Atiku at about 6pm at the Ward 5, Unit 5 polling unit at Diamond Hill, Calabar.

The South South National Vice Chairman of the APC, Ntufam Hilliard Etta, also lost in that unit as PDP also won the Senatorial and House of Reps elections.

Breakdown from Moghalu's Uruagu ward 2:

(019)

PDD 137

Ypp 58

APC 16

(004)

PDP 145

Ypp 41

APC 18

(003)

Apga 15

APC 18

Ypp 127

PDP 256

