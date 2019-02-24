Saraki, Dogara Win Their Polling Units For PDP, Atiku

In Saraki's polling unit, the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar polled 219 votes while Muhammadu Buhari of APC got 68 votes.Saraki scored 269 votes in the senatorial election to defeat APC which polled 60 votes. PDP also recorded victory in the House of Reps election with 253 votes to APC’s 53.

Likewise the PDP was declared winner of the presidential elections in all the three polling units of Speaker Dogara's area.

Central Primary School Gwarangah(Yakubu Dogara’s Unit)

PU 007A

PDP 285

APC 15

Invalid 19

Central Primary School Gwarangah(Second Polling Unit)

PU 007B

PDP 265

APC 16

Invalid 18

Central Primary School Gwarangah

(Third Polling Unit)

PU 007C

PDP 290