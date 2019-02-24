How Weapons-Wielding Thugs Hurt Lagos Over Election

In a desperate bid to win at all cost, politicians and their thugs are hurting Lagos badly. Presidential and National Assembly elections at Okota, Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos were disrupted by weapons-wielding political thugs.

Eye witnesses said the hoodlums came in about 10 motorcycles and forcefully dispersed voters, INEC officials and security operatives with weapons.Voters fled for their lives as the hoodlums unleashed mayhem on the area.

It was gathered that elections did not hold in some polling units as a result of the incident. Also, late arrival of INEC workers at various polling units across Oshodi Isolo and Alimosho Local Government Areas of Lagos delayed the commencement of the polls.

Most of the polling units visited by The Punch in the areas had one complaint or the other regarding the conduct of the election.

The monitoring, which started from the Oshodi Isolo LGA Secretariat showed late departure of INEC ad hoc workers and electoral materials to different polling units.

An INEC official on duty at the secretariat, who declined to reveal his identity, said some ad hoc workers did not turn up, necessitating emergency deployment of new set of workers to make up for the shortfall.

In Bolade/Sopeju, Sogunle/Alasia, Ewuntun Mofoluku areas and Adebimpe Avenue, Alimosho, voting was delayed for a minimum of two hours even though there was high turnout of voters.

Voters, while expressing their anger at the late commencement of the polls, said they got to the polling units as early as 7am.

