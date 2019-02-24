PDP In Early Lead, Tells Buhari: Get Ready To Accept Defeat

The leading opposition party, PDP, has charged President Buhari and his party, APC, to stop whining over their “rejection” in the presidential election and quietly accept defeat.
The party said the APC and agents of the Buhari Presidency, were bewildered by defeat and thus plotting to discredit the votes which the opposition party sad Nigerians freely delivered to Atiku.
A statement last night by the spokesman for the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said part of alleged plot is to trigger mayhem and burn down Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices in order to destroy all evidence of poll results.
The statement said, “The PDP reminds President Buhari and the APC that the polling unit is the foundation of the election and all our agents and supporters already have the results in all the polling centers and voting points across the country.
“As such, our party is holding strongly to our results as already delivered by the people at the polling units and such cannot be altered.
“The PDP, therefore, counsels President Buhari and his APC to respect the will of the people and accept the verdict of the election. It is not for President Buhari to direct his campaign spokesperson to tell Nigerians that no party should rejoice.
“For us in the PDP, we already have the figures and we are aware that Nigerians in their resolve and consensus have settled their votes in favour of the people’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as the next President of our country.
