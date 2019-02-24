Atiku Defeats Buhari In Osinbajo, Peter Obi's Polling Units

PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar won at polling unit – code 33, unit 2, Victoria Garden City (VGC), Lagos, where Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo cast his ballot, to the surprise of many.

Atiku won the presidential poll there by almost double.





For the presidential election, the PDP polled 425 votes while the APC had 229. Osinbajo and Fela Durotoye, presidential candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), voted at the same polling unit.

In the senatorial election, the PDP had 414 votes while the APC had 261. For the House of Reps election, the PDP had 268 while the APC had 190 votes.

In Peter Obi's polling unit in Anambra, Buhari of the APC didn't even get a single vote. Atiku cleared the entire vote cast, leading to jubilation by PDP supporters.