Ex-bread seller Olajumoke opens up on issues with husband

However, it seems there is trouble in their paradise.
However, in a chat with Sunday Scoop, Olajumoke denied all the allegations made by her man. She said, “Anybody can say whatever pleases them with their mouth. He is the one that has been spreading such stories. When a man knows everything about you, he can choose to do whatever with that information. As for me, I am okay and there is nothing wrong with me.”
Denying that there was any rift in their union, Olajumoke said, “Whatever is going on is known to God. We are still together. He has never discussed all what he has been saying outside with me, so I don’t understand what he is driving at because we sleep in the same house.
“Well, he can continue saying whatever pleases him but I will not say anything bad about him. There is nobody I will discuss his matter with; I just leave him to God. God will judge between us.”
Asked if Sunday was displeased because she no longer gave him money, Olajumoke said, “Now you understand what I have been saying. I do not need to break it down beyond that; you already know what I mean. I will not say anything bad about him. I have handed him to God.”
