Ex-bread seller Olajumoke opens up on issues with husband

When bread hawker, Olajumoke Orisaguna, walked past the location where photographer, TY Bello, was having a photo session with London-based rapper, Tinie Tempah, in 2016, little did she know that it would alter the course of her life. Her fortunes quickly changed for the better and her story enthralled millions of Nigerians, who were amazed by her good luck. Many further warmed up to her because she usually appeared with her spouse, Sunday, for interviews and she always spoke of him glowingly.

However, it seems there is trouble in their paradise.



Sunday Orisaguna recently granted an interview in which he alleged that Jumoke had become rude and no longer respected him. However, in a chat with Sunday Scoop, Olajumoke denied all the allegations made by her man. She said, “Anybody can say whatever pleases them with their mouth. He is the one that has been spreading such stories. When a man knows everything about you, he can choose to do whatever with that information. As for me, I am okay and there is nothing wrong with me.” Denying that there was any rift in their union, Olajumoke said, “Whatever is going on is known to God. We are still together. He has never discussed all what he has been saying outside with me, so I don’t understand what he is driving at because we sleep in the same house. “Well, he can continue saying whatever pleases him but I will not say anything bad about him. There is nobody I will discuss his matter with; I just leave him to God. God will judge between us.” Asked if Sunday was displeased because she no longer gave him money, Olajumoke said, “Now you understand what I have been saying. I do not need to break it down beyond that; you already know what I mean. I will not say anything bad about him. I have handed him to God.”

Olajumoke said she hadn't become a spendthrift since she came to the limelight. "I have always been a good manager. Even when I was working in the bakery, I knew how to manage the resources available to me. Can you imagine a man not working for two years and being fed by a woman?"

Reacting to the claims that things started going downhill for her after she left her former manager, Azuka Ogujuiba, Olajumoke said, “Azuka was one of the people that assisted me at the inception of my career. She is usually busy and that is why I decided to change my manager. I still communicate regularly with Azuka and we have even spoken today (Thursday). She and TY Bello are like sisters to me.”