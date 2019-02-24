Oshiomhole, APC Struggling For Votes With PDP In Edo

Dan Soko
Landslide victory is now very difficult for anyhone. The All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party are neck to neck in the Presidential and national assembly Elections in Edo State, home of the APC national chairman.
Both parties are showing strength in their individual strongholds. Who wins?

No official results have been announced as collation of results was still going. Oshiomhole and the state governor won their polling units clearly, but the PDP made a catch up in several areas.
In Edo South where Senator Matthew Urhoghide and Patrick Obahiagbon are in the race, unofficial results showed there were no clear winner yet.

For the House of Representatives seat on Ovia Constituency, Dennis Idahosa of the All Progressives Congress maintained a lead in his stronghold while Barr. Omosede Igbinedion held on to Okada, her hometown.

Hon Ehiozuwa Agbonnayima took the lead in Ikpoba-Okha while his opponent, Jude Ise-Idehen, is said to win in some wards in Egor.


Edo State Commissioner of Police, in charge of elections, Dan-Malam Mohammed, who visited several polling units in company of the lnter-Agencies Consultative Committee on Elections warned policemen not to allow anybody enter INEC office.

His words: “Make sure you work with the names on your list. You know lNEC office is very vital during collation of results, make sure it is properly secure.”

Make Millions With Social Force
Click HERE >>

To Buy Cheap MTN & GLO Data 
Click HERE >> 

Take A Loan & Pay Low Interest 
Click HERE >> 




Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Mahama Leads NDC Into 2020 Polls

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: 5 Candidates Concede Defeat

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins By 95%

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama In Comfortable Lead

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Results Updates

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins In His Hometown

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: ‘Sam George Is Irresponsible’

February 23, 2019

Bawumia Attends UK – Ghana Business Council Meeting

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

We’ve lost the election; Goosie’s camp disappointed

February 23, 2019

Provisional results of Ketu South

February 23, 2019

Counting Begins In Nigeria's Presidential Elections

February 23, 2019

Voting in NDC presidential primary peaceful in Eastern Region

February 23, 2019

Shippers Authority projects 10% cargo quantity growth after missing target in 2018

February 23, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!