Atiku Replies Buhari: We're Winning, No Need To Panic

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed confidence that he is coasting to victory in the presidential election.

The former vice-president also denied allegations by the ruling party that his camp recruited thugs to disrupt the election, wondering why the PDP would do so “when we are winning”.The presidential election which was marred by widespread violence is believed to be a close contest between Atiku and President Muhammadu Buhari.

While the results were coming in, the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign organisation alleged that the PDP was recruiting thugs to disrupt the process.

But in a statement issued on his behalf by Phrank Shaibu, his aide, Atiku asked Buhari to instead call the “wilder elements” in his party to order.

Atiku also thanked PDP supporters who “conducted themselves so peacefully despite the significant provocations and threats of violence.”

“General Buhari you have promised our people and the world that you would conduct ‘free, fair and credible elections’ so please call off the wilder elements within your party and deliver on your promise,” he said.

“I am familiar with how brazen and the complete lack of shame the APC can exhibit, but even I was shocked to witness just how low they went last night by accusing the PDP of ‘recruiting armed thugs’ to do just that. Why would we want to do that when we are winning?”

He also thanked his supporters for voting for him en masse in the election, adding that with the PDP’s cloud-based SVC system – which is collating real-time results from the polling units, he could guarantee “victory was at hand.”

