NYSC Member, Presiding Officer Abducted During Election

Dan Soko
A Presiding Officer of INEC and a corp member in the Indiokolo Unit, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra were reportedly abducted on Saturday during the general elections in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Police Command, Rabiu Ladodo, while providing the election update in the state, noted that some persons were kidnapped during the electioneering process.
He said, “The election is generally peaceful and all the places visited have witnessed significant turnout of voters amid tight security in the areas.

“However, despite the relative peace recorded so far, there were few isolated incidents recorded such as ballot box snatching at the Onuma Imeobi Square Ward 6, Unit 4, Onitsha. Vote-buying, disruption of election in some polling units, and alleged abduction of a presiding officer and a youth corper in the Indiokolo unit, Orumba North LGA of the Anambra South Senatorial zone.”

