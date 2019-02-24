UPDATE: Buhari Wins Ekiti, Dogara Wins Rep... Saraki, Akpabio Reportedly Struggling

The full Ekiti state results are out. APC’s President Muhammadu Buhari had 219,231 votes as against PDP’s Atiku Abubakar who had 154,032 votes. This is the first state with complete official result.

Also, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara against all odds is heading back to the House of Representatives for the fourth time.





Results from Zwall the collation centre of Dass/Tafawa-Balewa/Bogoro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State showed that the Speaker who contested on the PDP platform polled a total of 72,334 votes while his main challenger of the ruling APC, Dalhatu Abubakar Kantana polled a total of 51,664 votes. As at the time of this report only a total of about 600 votes were outstanding from Kopti unit where elections did not hold on Saturday due to faulty card reader.

However, the Senate president Bukola Saraki and former Senate minority leader Godswill Akpabio are both said to be struggling in Kwara and Akwa Ibom states to return to the Senate.



