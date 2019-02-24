Atiku's Victory Is Now Sure, Declare Him - PDP Insists

The Peoples Democratic Party has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to declare its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, the winner of the 2019 presidential election held across the country on Saturday.

PDP expressed the view that its candidate has won the election, and that INEC was only delaying the announcement to enable it falsify figures in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress’s candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari.

The leading opposition party on Sunday afternoon insisted that, “The PDP charges INEC to immediately announce results as delivered from the polling units and declare the people’s candidate, Atiku, the winner of the February 23 presidential election.”

Copying the United Nations, the European Union Commission, the US Embassy in Abuja, the UK High Commission in Nigeria and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others, PDP wrote further, “Our position is predicated on clear and verifiable results across the nation, showing that Atiku is in clear lead both in spread and total number of votes cast.”

Citing intelligence report, PDP said, “Intelligence available to us is that INEC is delaying the announcement of results following directives by the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency and the APC which are bent on altering the figures from the polling centres and allocate fictitious figures for President Buhari.”

Continuing, the PDP said, “Curiously, INEC server is now shut down, results are no more being transmitted and the reason is to enable the APC to inflate figures from six designated states.

“We call on international observers and election monitors to insist on a transparent process of transmission of results and the monitoring thereof.”

Indicting APC governors across the states, PDP wrote: “We already have reports of how APC governors have been making desperate efforts to tamper with the results of the elections in their respective states with the view to award conjured votes to President Buhari.

“In Kogi State, Governor Yahaya Bello has been making frantic moves to change results to suit APC’s intent and purposes as against the wishes of the people, expressly delivered at the polls.”

PDP indicted certain government officials, saying, “Nigerians already know how the Minister of Transport and the DG of the Buhari Campaign, Rotimi Amaechi, used the military to hold an INEC official in River State, Mrs. Mary Efeturi, hostage and insisted that she alters the results in favour of President Buhari.”

Warning the INEC chairman not to change the results of the presidential elections, the party said, “The PDP calls on INEC Chairman, Prof. (Mahmood) Yakubu to note that in this age of Information Communication Technology, Nigerians already have the results as delivered at the polling centers and any attempt to alter any figure will be faced with vehement resistance.”

