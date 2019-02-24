Atiku's Victory Is Now Sure, Declare Him - PDP Insists

Dan Soko
The Peoples Democratic Party has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to declare its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, the winner of the 2019 presidential election held across the country on Saturday.

PDP expressed the view that its candidate has won the election, and that INEC was only delaying the announcement to enable it falsify figures in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress’s candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari.
The leading opposition party on Sunday afternoon insisted that, “The PDP charges INEC to immediately announce results as delivered from the polling units and declare the people’s candidate, Atiku, the winner of the February 23 presidential election.”

Copying the United Nations, the European Union Commission, the US Embassy in Abuja, the UK High Commission in Nigeria and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others, PDP wrote further, “Our position is predicated on clear and verifiable results across the nation, showing that Atiku is in clear lead both in spread and total number of votes cast.”

Citing intelligence report, PDP said, “Intelligence available to us is that INEC is delaying the announcement of results following directives by the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency and the APC which are bent on altering the figures from the polling centres and allocate fictitious figures for President Buhari.”

Continuing, the PDP said, “Curiously, INEC server is now shut down, results are no more being transmitted and the reason is to enable the APC to inflate figures from six designated states.

“We call on international observers and election monitors to insist on a transparent process of transmission of results and the monitoring thereof.”

Indicting APC governors across the states, PDP wrote: “We already have reports of how APC governors have been making desperate efforts to tamper with the results of the elections in their respective states with the view to award conjured votes to President Buhari.

“In Kogi State, Governor Yahaya Bello has been making frantic moves to change results to suit APC’s intent and purposes as against the wishes of the people, expressly delivered at the polls.”

PDP indicted certain government officials, saying, “Nigerians already know how the Minister of Transport and the DG of the Buhari Campaign, Rotimi Amaechi, used the military to hold an INEC official in River State, Mrs. Mary Efeturi, hostage and insisted that she alters the results in favour of President Buhari.”

Warning the INEC chairman not to change the results of the presidential elections, the party said, “The PDP calls on INEC Chairman, Prof. (Mahmood) Yakubu to note that in this age of Information Communication Technology, Nigerians already have the results as delivered at the polling centers and any attempt to alter any figure will be faced with vehement resistance.”

Make Millions With Social Force
Click HERE >>

To Buy Cheap MTN & GLO Data 
Click HERE >> 

Take A Loan & Pay Low Interest 
Click HERE >> 




Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Akufo-Addo Lauds Yaa Naa

February 24, 2019

Gov’t Unveils Activities To Mark 62nd Independence Day Celebration

February 24, 2019

‘Mahama Not Guaranteed Victory In 2020’

February 24, 2019

Mahama Leads NDC Into 2020 Polls

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: 5 Candidates Concede Defeat

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins By 95%

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama In Comfortable Lead

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Results Updates

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

'Strong, united' NDC's Flagstaff House march unstoppable – Mahama

February 24, 2019

"Nothing will stop us from regaining power"- NDC flagbearer John Mahama

February 24, 2019

CAF CC: Kotoko Is Here For Serious Business Against Nkana FC – C.K. Akunnor

February 24, 2019

Barcelona coach loses faith in Kevin-Prince Boateng

February 24, 2019

FDA arrests seven drug peddlers, seizes 1,285 unregistered products

February 24, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!