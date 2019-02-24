Buhari Spotted At His Big Farm In Daura (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari spent some time at the farm in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State yesterday. Some on social media say he's preparing his retirement place, while others say he just went to check it before returning to Aso Rock for another four years.

