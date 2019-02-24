Woman Who Steals Used Pads For Rituals Caught In The Act (Photos)

Dan Soko
As shared online by Godwin;
Some people rushed in to inform us in my hostel that someone has been stealing pants overnight in our street. First, it wasn’t funny when I ran to my bathroom. But as soon as I remembered we have a secured fence in my hostel, I started making jest of myself.

At first, I didn’t believe it, because I’ve been a bit skeptical about those cases of some yahoo boys stealing used pants. But seeing was believing today...


Come and see how people unleashed a first class harassment on the lady.

According to Idea Flavour’s reports, a man spotted her walking around aimlessly amidst two hostels. Then, she was suspected by a man who accused her. The man asked her to show what’s in her hand and she fled. With immediate effect, he alerted some nearby passersby to help him catch the suspect.

They gave her a resounding slap and she began to confess that she’s from Ibadan and she’s on her way back already that they should forgive her.


Before I reach that incredible scene, I met them pouring petrol/fuel on her body with a match ready to disburse a lifetime “hell on earth” on her soul.

My crew asked her when she started Pant selling business and maybe it’s been so lucrative. But she kept looking at us. That alone vexed me to the extent that I wished I could unleash a hot resounding slap.

