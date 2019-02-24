Female INEC Staff Shot Dead In Rivers (Photos)

INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu has confirmed the killing of a staff of the commission on election duty in Rivers State. The victim is said to be a married woman and mother of two.

Her father, Sir Daperi Amachree wrote; 'GOOD BYE Ibisaki Amachree.Here lies my beautiful daughter Ibisaki, a post graduate degree holder, full of cheer, love and kindness and mother of two. She was shot dead yesterday by a trigger happy and jittery soldier while she was on a national assignment with INEC.

