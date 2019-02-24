Atiku Winning In Akwa Ibom... Akpabio Set To Lose Senate

Dan Soko
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, is in clear lead out of the 17 local government area results released so far in Akwa Ibom State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Uyo, the state capital.

According to the results released at the state INEC in the presence of the Returning Officer, Prof. Faraday Osasere, Atiku won against his closest rival, President Muhammadu Buhari with clear margin.
This came just as indications emerged that Senator Godswill Akpabio might lose his re-election bid to his PDP rival, Chris Ekpenyong.

The confirmed 17 presidential results released so far are; Mbo LGA, APC 5299, PDP 4750; Ibeno LGA, APC 1011 PDP 6373; Urue Offong/Oruko LGA, APC 6111, PDP 7431; Nsit Atai LGA, APC 6539, PDP 11692; Obot-Akara LGA, APC 6174, PDP 12,250; Mkpat Enin LGA, APC 3191, PDP 13646; Onna LGA, APC 1850, PDP 21790; Ikot Abasi LGA, APC 5710, PDP 8353; Eastern Obolo LGA, APC 1406, PDP 8890; Ikono LGA, APC 3166, PDP 8100; Ini LGA, APC 5646, PDP 13344; Uruan LGA, APC 5437, PDP 10624; Esit-Eket LGA, APC 1405, PDP 11146; Nsit Ubium LGA, APC 5840, PDP 11575; Etinan LGA APC 5223, PDP 18495; Ika LGA, APC 3352, PDP 10493 and Nsit Ibom LGA, APC 5776, PDP 12201.

For the unofficially confirmed result of the Ikot-Ekpene senatorial district where Akpabio is believed to have been defeated, the results are;
Etim Ekpo LGA, PDP 6603, APC 2671; Abak LGA, PDP 10926, APC 9787; Ika LGA, PDP 9257, APC 4152; Ukanafun LGA, PDP 25952, APC 14452; Oruk Anam, PDP 25123, APC 10534; Obot-Akara, PDP 13184, APC 6229; Ikono, PDP 7951, APC 3083; Ini LGA PDP 13302, APC 5897.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

