Dino Melaye Defeats APC Candidate, Returns To Senate

Dan Soko
Senator Dino Melaye is one man that is breaking political records in his home state of Kogi. He left the PDP to the APC and defeated Smart Adeyemi of the PDP in 2015. He left the APC and returned to the PDP, Adeyemi then joined APC through Governor Yahaya Bello, and Dino has defeated him again in the 2019 senatorial election.

Nigeria's political development is sure improving, despite obvious challenges.




