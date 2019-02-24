OFFICIAL RESULT: Atiku, Buhari In Tight Race... How Dogara Defeated APC

The two leading presidential candidates, Muhammadu Buhari of the APC and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP are springing surprises from states to states in the official results are coming from the electoral body, INEC, across the country.

The results are showing a neck-to-neck race but one persons is leading.

Dogara wins re-election in Bauchi

However, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has been declared the winner of Dass/Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro Federal Constituency election held on Saturday.

Dogara, who contested the seat for the fourth term was declared winner by the Collation Officer for Dass/Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro Constituency by the Prof. Mahmoud Abdulhamid.

The result was declared at the Zwall Collation Centre, in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Dogara, who contested on the platform of the PDP polled a total of 73,609 votes to defeat his closest rival, Abubabakar Kantana of the APC who got 50,075 votes.

Buhari wins in Ekiti

Though the INEC chair did not announce the result of the election in Ekiti State, the commission’s Returning Officer, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, who is also the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, did.

Olayinka said the standard bearer of the APC in the presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari, scored 219,231 votes in Ekiti State while the candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who came second in the state, scored 154,032.

The total valid votes in the poll, he said, were 381,132, rejected votes 12,577, while total votes were 393, 709.

Atiku leads in Ondo; wins 12 LGs, APC 6

However, Atiku is leading in Ondo State after winning 12 out of the 23 local government areas released by INEC as of the time of filing this report.

The INEC Returning Officer in the state, Prof. Kayode Soremekun, on Sunday said the PDP candidate won in nine out of 15 local government areas of the state while Buhari won in six.

According to INEC, the local government areas won by the PDP included Idanre, Ondo East, Ose, Ifedore, Akure North and Ile Oluji /Oke Igbo, Irele and Okitipupa Local Government Areas.

However, the APC candidate won in Akoko South-East, Akoko South-West, Akoko North-East, Akoko North-West, Owo and Odigbo Local Government Areas.

Similarly, the senator representing the Ondo North Senatorial District, Ajayi Boroffice, was declared winner of the senatorial election in the district by INEC.

The two-term senator of the APC won the election by polling 53,199, defeating the candidates of the PDP and the Action Alliance, who scored, 34, 490 and 43,100 votes respectively.

INEC declared the Ondo South Senatorial District poll inconclusive. The PDP won the Ondo Central senatorial seat.

Buhari in early lead in Katsina

Expectedly in Katsina State where Buhari hails from, the APC presidential candidate cleared all the three local governments declared so far by INEC. The local councils are Daura, Matazu and Ingawa.

In Daura LG, Dr Abdu Yau of the Federal University, Dutsinma, who is the collation officer, said the APC polled 37,648 to defeat the PDP candidate who had 4,650 votes.

INEC Chief Returning Officer for Katsina State, Prof. Fatimah Mukhtar, was still supervising the announcement of the presidential election result as of the time of filing this report.

Buhari wins seven of nine Borno LGs

Buhari has also won seven of the 27 Local Government Areas in Borno State, as election result collation is progressing in the state.

The exercise, presided over by the state’s Presidential Returning Officer, Prof. Saminu Abdulrahaman, said Buhari scored the highest votes cast in seven of the 27 local government areas as indicated in the results so far submitted for collation by the returning officers of the councils.

The councils were Nganzai, Mobbar, Dikwa, Abadam, Guzamala, Gubio and Magumeri.

The presidential election results so far collated indicated that Buhari was taking the lead against Atiku, his closest opponent.

Buhari leads in 7 out of 9 announced LGAs results in Gombe

Buhari is leading Atiku in Gombe State, according to the results of nine Local Government Areas announced on Sunday.

Gombe is a PDP state being governed by Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo, who is running for the Senate on the PDP platform.

The results of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections received in Gombe, show that the APC is ahead of the PDP in seven of the nine LGAs in results announced.

NAN reported that the collation was being presided over by Prof. Kyari Mohammed, Vice Chancellor, Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola.

The presidential election results from Gombe LGA showed that the APC polled 86,162 votes, while PDP scored 7,634 votes.

Buhari leads in 13 Kano LGs

Buhari is leading in 13 local government areas released so far in Kano. He secured an early lead in the number of votes collated and announced by INEC. He swept all 13 local government areas announced as of 8pm on Sunday.

Even though Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso who is one of the Directors of the PDP Presidential Campaign secured his polling unit by ensuring that Atiku won with 278 votes to Buhari’s 215, he could not prevent Atiku’s loss to Buhari, in Madobi, his local government area.

The APC won the area by polling 26,110 votes almost double the 13,113 votes the PDP candidate got after the final tally.

The INEC collation officer for the presidential election in charge of the local government, Dr Sani Umar, while presenting the results at the Kano State INEC collation centre, gave the total number of registered voters as 84,067 out of which 40,764 were accredited to vote.

The total number of votes cast was 40,286 out of which 39,524 were valid and 762 were rejected.

PDP wins Osun East senatorial seat, two Rep seats

PDP’s Prince Francis Fadahunsi has been declared the winner of Osun East Senatorial election, defeating Hon Ajibola Famurewa of the APC.

According to the result of the poll as announced by the Returning Officer, Prof. Adegbehingbe Oladiran, Fadahunsi polled 115,893 votes to defeat Famurewa, who got 105,720 votes.

The PDP candidate Mr. Ajilesoro Abimbola, has been declared the winner of Ife Central/Ife North/Ife South and Ife East Federal Constituency election.

Ajilesoro was returned elected after garnering 52,801 votes to beat the APC candidate, Oladoyin Folorunsho, who got 46,373 votes.

The INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Suraju Ajadi, announced the results at Oluorogbo Government Middle Schools, Road 7, Ile-Ife on Sunday evening.

Similarly, Mr Bamidele Salam of the PDP was declared the winner of the Ede Federal Constituency poll.

The Returning Officer, Prof Adeniyi Adewusi, said Salam got 46,994 votes to defeat APC’s Adejare Bello, who got 44,866 votes.

Buhari leads Atiku in Oyo, Ajimobi loses four councils to PDP

Meanwhile, Buhari, is leading Atiku based on the total number of votes from 17 local government areas of the state released so far by INEC.

While the APC polled 190,940, the PDP scored 176,101. But the PDP is leading in 11 local governments, while the APC leads in six local government areas.

The PDP candidate won in Afijio, Saki East, Kajola, Ibarapa North, Ibarapa East, Itesiwaju, Iwajowa, Ibadan Northwest, Olorunsogo, Ona Ara and Ibadan North while the APC won in Irepo, Egbeda, Oluyole, Saki West, Iseyin and Atisbo local government areas as of 10pm when this report was filed.

The Collation Officer for Egbeda Local Government Area, Prof. Olajide Fashola, said some thugs came with guns and hijacked a lot of election materials, card readers and ballot boxes around 5.30pm on Saturday.

Fashola said there was no victim among the INEC officials in the area. He said quick intervention of security officials put the situation under control.

Meanwhile, the candidate of the APC in the Oyo South Senatorial District, Abiola Ajimobi, has lost in four of the six local government areas declared so far by INEC.

The state governor lost to his rival, Dr Kola Balogun of the PDP.

As of the time of filing this report, results announced by the Collation Officer for the poll, Prof Kolawole Akinsola, the PDP floored the APC in four local governments.

However, APC won in two - Ido and Ibarapa Central LGAs. The results of the three remaining local government areas that constitute the senatorial districts were being awaited as of the time of filing this report.

In Benue State, Buhari scored 12,197 votes in Tarka Local Government Area to floor Atiku who had 4,875 votes.

Announcing the results on Sunday in Makurdi, the INEC Collation Officer for the election in Tarka Local Government Area, Prof. Simon Ejembi, said the local government area had 10 registration areas with 50,180 registered voters.

Also announcing the result of the presidential poll for Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, the collation officer, Prof. Idugba Echi, said the PDP candidate polled 8,614 to defeat Buhari, who polled 5,373 votes.

The results of the presidential poll in 21 other local government areas were being awaited.

Atiku wins Plateau

The results from Plateau state has been shocking, considering the governor is close to Buhari, yet the people voted massively for the PDP and Atiku, giving him some sort of easy victory in the state.

