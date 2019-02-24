Presidency Secretly Trying To Change Results In 9 States - PDP Raises Alarm

Dan Soko
The Peoples Democratic Party has alleged that the Presidency is mounting pressure on the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to alter some of the results of the elections held on Saturday.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, also called for the upholding of results from polling units across the country, which it said were in favour of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
Ologbondiyan said, “The party says it is already aware that the Buhari Presidency has been mounting pressure on the INEC and dispatching officials to change results in Rivers, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Kogi, Bauchi, Cross River, Borno, Yobe and Edo states, among others, in a frenzy to allocate fictitious figures to the defeated President Buhari.

“Pathetically, the Buhari’s presidency is also threatening the South-East state governors to change results.

“In Bauchi State, we are aware of the plots to move thumb-printed ballot papers and fabricated results from Bauchi to Dass Local Government Area to upturn the PDP’s victory in the results already delivered and announced at the polling units in the area. This is why the electoral officials have been delaying moving the results for final collation and announcement. If this plot fails, the APC plans to void the results in Dass.”

He warned that the agents of the party had the results as declared at polling units and would not accept anything to the contrary.

“President Buhari and the APC should therefore quietly come to terms with the fact that they have been defeated.

“The PDP therefore cautions INEC to respect the laws and electoral guidelines by upholding and declaring results from the polling units as expressed by Nigerians on Saturday,” he added.

The PDP also called for the release of its member, Buba Galadima. He was said to have been picked up by gunmen on Sunday. The PDP accused the Department of State Security of masterminding the kidnap; but the DSS denied the allegation by the PDP.

“We don’t know anything about Galadima. He is not with us,” the spokesman for the DSS, Mr Peter Afunanya, told our correspondent.

The National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, said the party was not happy with the alleged arrest of its member.

He said, “We as a party condemn this arrest in the strongest possible terms. Buba Galadima is a patriot. His patriotism has been previously and strongly highlighted by various Nigerians, including President Muhammadu Buhari.

“What crime has he committed? I answer my own question and say none. Mr Galadima is constitutionally guaranteed a right of freedom of speech and freedom after the speech.

“The nation is currently boiling with the deaths caused by thugs of the All Progressives Congress. Not one of these thugs has been arrested by the DSS.

He added, “The nation was embarrassed by drone images of bullion vans laden with cash driving into the home of the national leader of the APC and no action has been taken by the law enforcement authorities. Yet a patriot and pro-democracy activist is arrested.

“We cannot be hoodwinked by the puppeteering of the DSS by the APC. It is obviously no coincidence that the APC Presidential Campaign Council called for the arrest of Mr Galadima at 12 noon today (Sunday February 24) and the arrest was duly effected by the DSS an hour later.

“This arrest is only the latest in a pattern of anti-democratic actions by the Muhammadu Buhari administration.”

Make Millions With Social Force
Click HERE >>

To Buy Cheap MTN & GLO Data 
Click HERE >> 

Take A Loan & Pay Low Interest 
Click HERE >> 




Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Most Read News

Best Of The Web



Akufo-Addo Lauds Yaa Naa

February 24, 2019

Gov’t Unveils Activities To Mark 62nd Independence Day Celebration

February 24, 2019

‘Mahama Not Guaranteed Victory In 2020’

February 24, 2019

Mahama Leads NDC Into 2020 Polls

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: 5 Candidates Concede Defeat

February 24, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama Wins By 95%

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Mahama In Comfortable Lead

February 23, 2019

NDC Presidential Primaries: Results Updates

February 23, 2019

MOST POPULAR

'Strong, united' NDC's Flagstaff House march unstoppable – Mahama

February 24, 2019

FDA arrests seven drug peddlers, seizes 1,285 unregistered products

February 24, 2019

Barcelona coach loses faith in Kevin-Prince Boateng

February 24, 2019

"Nothing will stop us from regaining power"- NDC flagbearer John Mahama

February 24, 2019

Asante Kotoko suffer crushing defeat to ten-man Zambian side

February 24, 2019

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

Rising Artiste Natty Godess Breaks Down In Tears Over ‘Lack Of Support’; Laments About How All Those Who Can Help Her Want To ‘Bang’ Her First

August 13, 2018
R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

R2Bees Postpone Launch Of Their SITE 15 Album After Signing A Deal With Universal Music

August 02, 2018
Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

Cartoon Network’s Powerpuff Girls Awards Aims To Empower and Celebrate Young Girls In Africa

August 02, 2018
Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

Kofi Adjorlolo Caught Smooching Rosemond Brown (+ Video)

August 01, 2018
‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

‘I’m Doing Best As A Solo Artiste Than What Dobble Did’ – Says Paa Kwasi of Dobble Fame

July 31, 2018
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!