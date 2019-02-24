Presidency Secretly Trying To Change Results In 9 States - PDP Raises Alarm

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, also called for the upholding of results from polling units across the country, which it said were in favour of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
Ologbondiyan said, “The party says it is already aware that the Buhari Presidency has been mounting pressure on the INEC and dispatching officials to change results in Rivers, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Kogi, Bauchi, Cross River, Borno, Yobe and Edo states, among others, in a frenzy to allocate fictitious figures to the defeated President Buhari.
“Pathetically, the Buhari’s presidency is also threatening the South-East state governors to change results.
“In Bauchi State, we are aware of the plots to move thumb-printed ballot papers and fabricated results from Bauchi to Dass Local Government Area to upturn the PDP’s victory in the results already delivered and announced at the polling units in the area. This is why the electoral officials have been delaying moving the results for final collation and announcement. If this plot fails, the APC plans to void the results in Dass.”
He warned that the agents of the party had the results as declared at polling units and would not accept anything to the contrary.
“President Buhari and the APC should therefore quietly come to terms with the fact that they have been defeated.
“The PDP therefore cautions INEC to respect the laws and electoral guidelines by upholding and declaring results from the polling units as expressed by Nigerians on Saturday,” he added.
The PDP also called for the release of its member, Buba Galadima. He was said to have been picked up by gunmen on Sunday. The PDP accused the Department of State Security of masterminding the kidnap; but the DSS denied the allegation by the PDP.
“We don’t know anything about Galadima. He is not with us,” the spokesman for the DSS, Mr Peter Afunanya, told our correspondent.
The National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, said the party was not happy with the alleged arrest of its member.
He said, “We as a party condemn this arrest in the strongest possible terms. Buba Galadima is a patriot. His patriotism has been previously and strongly highlighted by various Nigerians, including President Muhammadu Buhari.
“What crime has he committed? I answer my own question and say none. Mr Galadima is constitutionally guaranteed a right of freedom of speech and freedom after the speech.
“The nation is currently boiling with the deaths caused by thugs of the All Progressives Congress. Not one of these thugs has been arrested by the DSS.
“We cannot be hoodwinked by the puppeteering of the DSS by the APC. It is obviously no coincidence that the APC Presidential Campaign Council called for the arrest of Mr Galadima at 12 noon today (Sunday February 24) and the arrest was duly effected by the DSS an hour later.
“This arrest is only the latest in a pattern of anti-democratic actions by the Muhammadu Buhari administration.”
Make Millions With Social Force
Click HERE >>
To Buy Cheap MTN & GLO Data
Click HERE >>
Take A Loan & Pay Low Interest
Click HERE >>
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Here are the capitals of the newly created regions
- Ahmed Suale Came To My House Jittering—Nyantakyi
- National Folklore Board Signs Contract To Protect Folklore
- 'I condemn Nana B for slapping Sammy Gyamfi' - Failed NPP Youth Organizer
- You Have Surprised Me, Ex-President Mahama!
- Menaye shades Asamoah Gyan with photo of Muntari and son plus 'DNA' caption
- Date For 2019 BECE Revised
- Manasseh Azure Awuni exposes corrupt female appointee at Jubilee House
- Why There Will Not Be Another Biafra
- This is how angry man punished rat for chewing his phone charger
- Step mum who left boy’s hand to rot after cutting it sentenced
- Asamoah Gyan is a disgrace; must be ashamed of himself now – Ghanaians
- FLASHBACK: I'll die for NAM 1 because of his money - Willi Roi
- VIDEO: Anokye Supremo’s body finally arrives in Ghana
- I did not justify 'bloody widow' placards – Sam George sets record straight
- Takoradi: Audio Tape Exposes Arrested Kidnapper
- Hear Ye the Truth, the Family of the Late Tiger Eye PI Journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale
- 3 reasons why a first degree is not valued in Ghana anymore
- Nkoranza NPP youth defect to NDC over Techiman capital
- Huge Crowd At Agyarko’s Funeral
- Police Make Headway In Anas Boy’s Murder
- Concerned Police Officer Writes To The President
- Asabke Breaks Down In Court, Afoko Expresses Outrage
- LIVE UPDATES: Ghana vs Mali (U-20 AFCON)
- FLASHBACK: Jesus' second coming may never happen – Willi Roi
- I exchanged phones with Okyeame Kwame for a week – wife reveals
- Ahead Of 2020 Elections: NPP Activist Dares Mahama To Put His Family At The Battlefront
- GES Directive For WR School Heads
- Pretty Lady Who Just Graduated Dies In Car Crash Few Days To Her Wedding
- Public Workers To Enjoy Digitised Payments From July
- Chantelle Asante rocks her baby bump on Instagram!
- Volta Region Erupts For John Mahama
- Ghana Post MD, New Board Members Meet Asantehene Otumfuo
- Kotoko Shops For Holding Midfielder
- Corporal Punishment: Compliance On Ban Needs More Than ‘Threat’ Of Sanction
- Body of football player Emliano Sala found in plane wreckage
- Kaneshie Complex Now Befits Azumah Stature …Sports Minister
- U20 AFCON: Ghanaian media descend massively on Jimmy Corbblah after disappointing defeat to Mali
- Nana Addo In USA For National Cathedral Fundraiser [Photos]
- Twum Boafo Returns Cash To EOCO
- First Italian Black Minister Shows Concern About Her Native Congo
- Treat your hair well — Deputy NSS Boss slams Hanna Bissiw's 'Atiwa Forest'
Click Here to Comment on this Article