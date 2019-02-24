Buhari Cries Out: PDP Plotting To Release Victory Results For Atiku

Buhari's team are insisting that Atiku has not won the election.
The Spokesperson for the council, Festus Keyamo, (SAN), in a statement on Sunday, claimed that the PDP had become devastated by the authentic results filtering out of polling units nationwide.
He said, “Our usual sources within the camp of the PDP have informed us that an emergency meeting of the main opposition party has been summoned for today somewhere in Abuja.
“Top on the agenda of the PDP is to activate the last strand of their Dubai strategies that have since collapsed like a pack of cards: they plan to release fake results of the presidential election later today (Sunday) or early Monday morning that they claim to have compiled themselves.
‘Our information is that they aim to create confusion that will lead to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar claiming victory in a day or two from today ahead of the official announcement of the results by INEC. Then, what would follow will be some carefully choreographed protests by pockets of hoodlums in some parts of the country. The ultimate aim is to curry the sympathy of our foreign friends and push us to the Venezuela situation.”
The statement added that some PDP social media agents were already posting on the Internet some states allegedly ‘won’ by the PDP.
Keyamo said, “In fact, Alhaji Buba Galadima, an official spokesperson for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has made a short video announcing PDP as the ‘winner’ of the presidential election. As an official spokesperson, he is clearly acting on behalf of Atiku and on his instruction. We, therefore call for the immediate arrest, interrogation and prosecution of Galadima in this regard. The world is watching and waiting on Atiku Abubakar to say something on the video by Galadima."
Also, the APC accused the PDP of making a provocative statement by calling on INEC to arbitrarily announce its candidate, winner of the presidential election.
The APC National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement on Sunday said the call by the PDP was an unwarranted strike against democracy and the people of Nigeria.
Issa-Onilu stated, “This call is shameful and alarming. Unwilling to wait for INEC, the constituted authority to complete its task, the PDP seeks a short cut by false and premature claims of victory. This cannot stand.
“Our nation is trying to perfect its democracy, not turn it into a mockery. Sadly, this objective is lost to the PDP. The PDP’s guiding principle is distilled to the following; because they want something, then they should get it.
“But this is not the way of democracy. Democracy means the people choose for themselves not that the PDP chooses for them.’’
Make Millions With Social Force
Click HERE >>
To Buy Cheap MTN & GLO Data
Click HERE >>
Take A Loan & Pay Low Interest
Click HERE >>
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Here are the capitals of the newly created regions
- Ahmed Suale Came To My House Jittering—Nyantakyi
- National Folklore Board Signs Contract To Protect Folklore
- 'I condemn Nana B for slapping Sammy Gyamfi' - Failed NPP Youth Organizer
- You Have Surprised Me, Ex-President Mahama!
- Menaye shades Asamoah Gyan with photo of Muntari and son plus 'DNA' caption
- Date For 2019 BECE Revised
- Manasseh Azure Awuni exposes corrupt female appointee at Jubilee House
- Why There Will Not Be Another Biafra
- This is how angry man punished rat for chewing his phone charger
- Step mum who left boy’s hand to rot after cutting it sentenced
- Asamoah Gyan is a disgrace; must be ashamed of himself now – Ghanaians
- FLASHBACK: I'll die for NAM 1 because of his money - Willi Roi
- VIDEO: Anokye Supremo’s body finally arrives in Ghana
- I did not justify 'bloody widow' placards – Sam George sets record straight
- Takoradi: Audio Tape Exposes Arrested Kidnapper
- Hear Ye the Truth, the Family of the Late Tiger Eye PI Journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale
- 3 reasons why a first degree is not valued in Ghana anymore
- Nkoranza NPP youth defect to NDC over Techiman capital
- Huge Crowd At Agyarko’s Funeral
- Police Make Headway In Anas Boy’s Murder
- Concerned Police Officer Writes To The President
- Asabke Breaks Down In Court, Afoko Expresses Outrage
- LIVE UPDATES: Ghana vs Mali (U-20 AFCON)
- FLASHBACK: Jesus' second coming may never happen – Willi Roi
- I exchanged phones with Okyeame Kwame for a week – wife reveals
- Ahead Of 2020 Elections: NPP Activist Dares Mahama To Put His Family At The Battlefront
- GES Directive For WR School Heads
- Pretty Lady Who Just Graduated Dies In Car Crash Few Days To Her Wedding
- Public Workers To Enjoy Digitised Payments From July
- Chantelle Asante rocks her baby bump on Instagram!
- Volta Region Erupts For John Mahama
- Ghana Post MD, New Board Members Meet Asantehene Otumfuo
- Kotoko Shops For Holding Midfielder
- Corporal Punishment: Compliance On Ban Needs More Than ‘Threat’ Of Sanction
- Body of football player Emliano Sala found in plane wreckage
- Kaneshie Complex Now Befits Azumah Stature …Sports Minister
- U20 AFCON: Ghanaian media descend massively on Jimmy Corbblah after disappointing defeat to Mali
- Nana Addo In USA For National Cathedral Fundraiser [Photos]
- Twum Boafo Returns Cash To EOCO
- First Italian Black Minister Shows Concern About Her Native Congo
- Treat your hair well — Deputy NSS Boss slams Hanna Bissiw's 'Atiwa Forest'
Click Here to Comment on this Article