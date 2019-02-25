Billionaire Ifeanyi Ubah Wins Anambra Senate With New Party

Businessman Ifeanyi Ubah has won the senatorial seat for Anambra South Senatorial districts. He and Stella Oduah (Anambra North) won their senatorial seats after contesting on the platform of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) respectively.

Ubah, who's the chairman of Capital Oil and Gas, polled 87,081. Stella won has with 113,989 votes.

