Atiku Defeats Buhari In Ondo APC Stronghold; Wins 12 LGAs

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is leading in Ondo State after winning 12 out of the 18 local government areas released by the Independent National Electoral Commission as of the time of filing this report.

The INEC Returning Officer in the state, Prof. Kayode Soremekun, on Sunday said the PDP candidate won in 12 out of 18 local government areas of the state while Buhari won in six.

According to INEC, the local government areas won by the PDP included Idanre, Ondo East, Ose, Ifedore, Akure North and Ile Oluji/Oke Igbo, Irele and Okitipupa Local Government Areas.

However, the APC candidate won in Akoko South-East, Akoko South-West, Akoko North-East, Akoko North-West, Owo and Odigbo Local Government Areas.