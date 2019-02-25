Amosun, Okorocha Win Senate Seats Under APC

The two APC governors who are sponsoring governorship and other candidates on the platform of different political parties, due to fights with the party's national leadership in Abuja, have won their senate seats.

Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha is Senator-elect for Imo West Senatorial zone.

The Collation Officer, Professor Ibeawuchi Francis, announced Okorocha winner, after he polled a total of 97,762 votes to defeat his closest rival, Jones Onyereri of the PDP who scored 63,117 votes.