Election Results Are Being Tampered With - US Congressman Warns Nigerian Officials

Chris Smith, a ranking member of the US House Subcommittee on Africa, has alleged that votes are being tampered with in the ongoing Nigerian elections. In a message posted on the US house website, Chris Smith is quoted thus;

“Yesterday, Nigeria voted. Today, votes are being counted...



I am very concerned by credible reports that the vote is being tampered with. To avoid any manipulation of the tally, it is critical that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announce without delay actual results — which are certified by party agents and observers — at each polling unit as the vote is tabulated. “Well-placed sources report that in some states and localities — including Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia — INEC commissioners are receiving enormous pressure to alter poll results. This must not be allowed to happen.

The leading opposition party, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) earlier accused the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and elements of the Buhari Presidency of planning to rig the elections at all cost.

“The eyes of the United States, of Africa, and the world are upon Nigeria and INEC. I also ask Secretary Michael Pompeo to hold accountable anyone who seeks to cheat the Nigerian people — who have waited patiently — of their vote or foments violence.”