I Won't Listen To Rumour On Who's Leading, I Wait For INEC - President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says he will wait for the final results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to know the outcome of Saturday’s presidential and national elections, and what to do. Speaking after he arrived Abuja from Katsina, Buhari said he would not depend on rumours.

Results declared by electoral officials at wards and state collation centers show that



Buhari and his main opponent, Atiku Abubakar have not performed badly, with more results still coming in. Asked to comment on this, he said, “I don’t want to depend on rumours, but we will rather wait for INEC to announce the results.”