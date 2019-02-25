APC & PDP Reacting: Atiku Wins Adamawa, Leads In Edo... Buhari Wins Lagos, Leads In Kano

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected results of the presidential elections being announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Uche Secondus, PDP national chairman, said the results being announced are “incorrect and unacceptable” to the party.

He said the PDP has discovered “irregularities” in results so far announced from Nasarawa state and the FCT, Abuja, alleging that the APC “colluded” with INEC and security agencies to manipulate results from polling units across the country.

On its part, the APC Campaign Council says INEC has done a good job so far.

The APC is insisting that the opposition PDP should allow INEC to continue what it described as the good job they are doing in collation and announcing of results from across the county.

Meanwhile as the official results continue to tickle in, it has been observed that President Buhari of the APC has won Lagos with over one hundred thousand votes, while he takes the lead in Kano.

Atiku of the PDP has won Enugu with about two hundred thousand votes, he won his home state of Adamawa and has the lead in Edo, the APC chairman's state.

There are talks of manipulation and inflation of results, but so far INEC is not entertaining such claims.

