Buhari Storms APC Situation Room To See What's Going On

After stressing that he doesn't want to depend on rumours with regards to the actual results being collated by INEC headquarters for the presidential election, President Buhari on Monday evening visited the sophisticated APC situation room where each operator is assigned a computer to gathered and put together results from across the states - right from the polling units.

From here, the APC knows the results before they get to Abuja. More pics...



