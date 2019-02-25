Why PDP Is Rejecting Some Presidential Election Results

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected results of the presidential elections being announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Uche Secondus, PDP national chairman, said the results being announced at the national collation center are incorrect.

He said so far, the party discovered “irregularities” in the



results announced from Nasarawa state and the federal capital territory (FCT). He alleged that the current administration colluded with INEC and security agencies to manipulate results from polling units across the country. “Our collation centres have the original results from all the polling units in the country. That is from where we are going to reclaim our results,” he said. “The results are incorrect and unacceptable to our party. Officials of the APC working with INEC have decided to alter results to affect our people. This must now be resisted by every well-meaning Nigerian. “INEC must live up to its responsibility. They are under pressure. We have the facts and when the time comes, we begin to release them.”

"The ruling party and Buhari dispatched high ranking officials to influence outcomes of the exercise to meet with INEC resident electoral commissions," he said. "They tampered with results from some polling units across the country. The minister of interior was deployed to north-west while the secretary to the government of the federation was sent to south-east and south-south." The PDP national chairman said the party is "on course to victory at the presidency", adding: "We appeal to INEC chairman to remain impartial because the world is watching and history will indeed pass judgement."

Secondus added the PDP would update Nigerians “as time goes on” regarding their decisions in other states yet to be announced. He alleged that the APC colluded with INEC through “aggressive steps mostly through inducements, manipulations and using state power including the security agencies to silence the voices of our long-suffering people.”