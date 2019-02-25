Popular Female Pastor Gives N10m To Baba Suwe

Ailing Nollywood comic actor, Baba Suwe got an additional N10m from Rev. (Mrs.) Esther Ajayi, to enable him go for his treatment abroad. This was confirmed by actor Yomi Fabiyi who has been leading an online campaign to raise funds for the sick actor's treatment.

He disclosed that Baba Suwe got N10m from the female pastor after popular movie producer, Mayor Gbenga Adewusi visited her. The cash transfer has already been made.