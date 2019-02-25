I'm Calling This Result Under Duress - INEC man who declared Okorocha winner

A story is trending on the social media about how Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State allegedly forced his way to be declared a Senator-elect after he reportedly lost the election in the polling units.

Leaked Audio: "I Am Calling This Result Under Duress" - Prof .I.I. Ibeabuchi As He Declares Okorocha Winner.

As Ubtained by Sahara Reporters:But it appears this will go the usual way of telling those "cheated" to go to court.