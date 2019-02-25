Akpabio Defeated By PDP Candidate... Meet The Man Who Defeated Him

Former senate minority leader Godswill Akpabio has joined the league of top politicians who have lost their bid to go or return to the senate. Akpabio, the APC candidate in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district, secured just 67,487 as against 136,373 votes pulled by Chris Ekpenyong PDP.



A former Deputy Governor during OBJ era

In 2005, Chris Ekpenyong made history in Nigeria: he was impeached as the deputy governor of Akwa Ibom state but was hurriedly returned to that position in less than seven days. The members of the state house of assembly reversed the impeachment after the intervention of then-President Olusegun Obasanjo, although Ekpenyong was forced to resign afterwards.

And – you wouldn't believe – Ekpenyong defeated him with more than double his votes, after securing 136,373 votes as against Akpabio's 67,487. Political surprises in the 2019 general elections.

Below are some interesting details about the man...Fourteen years later, he has bounced back to secure a place at the senate, defeating Godswill Akpabio, an “uncommon senator”, in Akwa Ibom north-west senatorial district. Akpabio’s defeat was shocking to say the least: Apart from being being an incumbent senator, he was a two-time governor who practically had Akwa Ibom as his chessboard.