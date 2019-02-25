Woman Shoots Her 3 Daughters Dead, Then Kills Herself

This woman has left many people in a state of utter shock. A mother allegedly faked a doctors report and presented at her daughters' school so they could get a day off, then she drove them into the woods and killed them before turning the gun on herself outside her boyfriend’s house.Abrianne Moore, 28, allegedly killed Alaina Rau, 2, Cassidy Rodery, 6, and Kyrie Rodery, 8, with a hunting rifle. She lured them out of the car one by one in woods behind their great-grandparents’ home in Kent County, Michigan, then shot them.

After shooting them, their bodies were put into the back of her car and she drove to the home of her baby daddy - Kyrie’s father – where she killed herself in a suspected murder-suicide.

He returned nearly two hours later and found the bodies last Monday.

Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said:

"We don’t know what was going through her head, she didn’t leave a suicide note or anything like that. Mom appears to have been struggling with pretty substantial mental health issues.

"She had some postings on Facebook and things like that that lead to believe she was paranoid and thought that the kids were in jeopardy somehow. We suspect that led to the events this day."

A social worker said Moore had previously kept her children off school because she believed the TV was giving her messages that their bus would be involved in an accident. She was hospitalised for 10 days last September.

LaJoye-Young added: "This is one of the hardest cases I’ve ever heard about. This is a very difficult case. Our investigators are feeling it. It’s heartbreaking that something like this happened in our community.

"I’m heartbroken for the family and for everybody involved and the community at large, because this is not something that’s easy for us to not wonder what could have been done differently, what could we have done to help."

