Woman Shoots Her 3 Daughters Dead, Then Kills Herself

Abrianne Moore, 28, allegedly killed Alaina Rau, 2, Cassidy Rodery, 6, and Kyrie Rodery, 8, with a hunting rifle. She lured them out of the car one by one in woods behind their great-grandparents’ home in Kent County, Michigan, then shot them.
After shooting them, their bodies were put into the back of her car and she drove to the home of her baby daddy - Kyrie’s father – where she killed herself in a suspected murder-suicide.
He returned nearly two hours later and found the bodies last Monday.
Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said:
"We don’t know what was going through her head, she didn’t leave a suicide note or anything like that. Mom appears to have been struggling with pretty substantial mental health issues.
"She had some postings on Facebook and things like that that lead to believe she was paranoid and thought that the kids were in jeopardy somehow. We suspect that led to the events this day."
A social worker said Moore had previously kept her children off school because she believed the TV was giving her messages that their bus would be involved in an accident. She was hospitalised for 10 days last September.
"I’m heartbroken for the family and for everybody involved and the community at large, because this is not something that’s easy for us to not wonder what could have been done differently, what could we have done to help."
