UPDATE: APC Wins More, To Dominate New Senate

Going by the senatorial election results announced in states by Returning Officers, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) seems set to dominate the 109-member Red Chamber. Out of the 18 seats in the Southwest, the APC won 14, leaving four to the PDP.

There were big upsets as some heavyweights failed to win...

In Anambra South Senatorial Zone, Anambra State, Ifeanyi Uba of the Youth Progressive Party (YPP) scored 87, 081 to take the slot from incumbent APC Senator Andy Uba, who polled 62, 462.

In Lagos, the APC clinched the three slots. Senator Oluremi Tinubu (Lagos Central) polled 131, 735 to defeat PDP’s Onitiri David, who scored 80,107; Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (APC) beat Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivor of the PDP and Bayo Osinowo (Lagos East), beat Abiodun Oyefusi of the PDP.

In Akwa Ibom, Mrs Akon Eyakanyi (Akwa Ibom South) of the PDP got 122,412 to beat APC’s Nelson Effiong, who polled 44,053. With 76,183, Yakubu Oseni, (APC, Kogi Central) beat Miss Natasha Akpoti of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who scored 48,326 and Senator Ahmed Ogembe (PDP), who scored 19,359.

Danladi Sankara, APC, Jigawa Northwest, got 286,655 to beat Nasiru Roni of the PDP, who scored 120, 314; Senator Dino Melaye won the Kogi West for the PDP, beating Smart Adeyemi to the second place.

In Kano South, Senator Kabiru Gaya of the APC scored 319,004 to beat Abdullahi Sani Togo, who polled 217,570; Barau Jibrin won Kano North for the APC with 286,419 as against the 155,638 scored by Ahmed Garba Bichi of the PDP. Oyo State Governor Abiola AJimobi lost his bid to represent the Oyo South District for the APC. His 92,218 votes could not match PDP’s Kolawole Balogun’s 105,720.

Senator Danjuma Goje (APC), Gombe Central, scored 110,116 votes to beat Abubakar Nono of the PDP, who got 39,760. Mrs. Uche Ekwunife (Anambra Central) won the Anambra Central for the PDP with 18,412. Victor Umeh of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) scored 14, 403.

PDP’s Senator Danjuma La’ah scored 268,923 to beat former Deputy Governor Barnabas Bala of the APC, who polled 133,287; Senator Stella Oduah of the PDP retained the Anambra North seat for the PDP, beating APGA’s Nelson Onugbegu, who scored 59,937. Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun scored 88, 110 to win the Ogun Central slot for the APC, beating Mrs. Titi Oseni of the SDP, who scored 37, 101.

Others are: Gombe State Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of the PDP, who lost the Gombe North Senatorial District with 88,016 to APC’s Sa’du Alkali, who scored 152,546; Abdulfatah Buhari (APC, Oyo North) got 107,703 to beat Mrs Mulikat Adeola of the PDP). Mrs. Adeola got 89,365. In Niger East, Mohammed Sani Musa, APC, Niger East, scored 229,425 to beat PDP’s Ishaku Ibrahim, who polled 116,143.

Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, APC, Jigawa North, garnered 184, 185 to beat Senator Ubali shittu of the PDP, who polled 103,039.

Ishaku Cliff (PDP, Adamawa North) scored 78,337 to defeat APC’s Sen. Binta Garba, who had 63,219; Aisha Dahiru Binnan (APC, Adamawa Central) polled 188,526 to beat Murtala Chubado Modibbo of the PDP. Modibbo scored 96,530; Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu polled 86, 088 to retain his Enugu West slot. He beat Mrs. Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu of the APC. She scored 15,187.

Others are: Haliru Jiga, APC, Bauchi Central (66,024). He defeated Bappah Aliyu of the PDP, who had 57,069; former Senate Leader Teslim Folarin won the Oyo Central for the APC with 91,080 to beat PDP’s Bisi Ilaka, who scored 83,600. Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullah (APC, Niger North) scored 161,420 to beat PDP’s Sanni Duba, who recorded 77,109; Mohammed Bima (APC, Niger South) scored 160,614 to beat Baba Shehu Agaie of the PDP, who scored 90, 978.

Yobe State Governor Ibrahim Gaidam won the Yobe East seat for the APC with 139,277, beating Tata Abbagima of the PDP, who scored 18,059; Ibrahim Bomoi won the Yobe South for the APC with 118,729. He beat Mohammed Hassan of the PDP, who scored 89,049; Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan retained the Yobe North seat for the APC with 144, 099. He defeated Sherif Abdullahi of the PDP, who scored 54,443; Amos Blues (APC, Gombe South) polled 80, 549 to beat PDP’s Hajiya Binta Bello, who scored 63,312; Ibn Na’Allah won the Kebbi South slot for the APC with 136,187 to beat Benjamin Dikki of the PDP, who scored 62,733.

In Kwara State, the APC won all the three senatorial districts. Senate President Bukola Saraki, who scored 68, 994 votes, lost the Kwara Central zone to APC’s Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, who polled 123, 828.

The PDP candidate in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Sen. Philip Aduda, scored 263,055 votes to beat APC’s Jisalo Zephaniah, who scored 148,401 votes.

