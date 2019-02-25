OFFICIAL RESULT: Buhari Takes The Lead, Atiku Trailing

The states are Ondo, Ekiti, Gombe, Kwara, Kogi, Yobe, Abia, Osun, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Enugu and the Federal Capital Territory. The results were announced by the returning officers of the states at the National Collation Centre in Abuja.
The presidential candidate of the APC, Muhammadu Buhari, won in Ekiti, Nasarawa, Yobe, Kwara, Kogi and Gombe, while his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, won in Ondo, Abia, Ebonyi and the FCT.
However, some results declared by collation officers in states which have not been taken to the national collation centre in Abuja reveal that Buhari is in strong lead. The states where Buhari is leading in this category include Bauchi, Lagos, Ogun, Sokoto, Jigawa and Kaduna while Atiku has won in Adamawa and Plateau states.
Buhari wins in Kwara with 308,984 votes In Kwara State, Buhari won the election having scored 308,984 votes, as announced by INEC.
The result was announced on Monday at the National Collation Centre, Abuja, by Prof. Abdullahi Bala, of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, who is the Collation Officer for the election in Kwara.
Bala, while announcing the result, said Atiku scored 138,984 votes.
Atiku floors Buhari in Adamawa However, Atiku was declared the winner of the election in his home state of Adamawa.
Declaring the result on Monday in Yola, the Presidential Election Returning Officer for Adamawa, Prof. Andrew Yakubu, said Abubakar scored 410,266 votes to defeat the APC candidate who scored 378,078 votes.
INEC announces Buhari winner in Ekiti
INEC however announced Buhari of the APC as winner of Saturday’s election in Ekiti.
The result was announced at the National Collation Centre, Abuja, by Prof. Idowu Olayinka, Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan, who is the Collation Officer for the election in the state.
Olayinka said Buhari polled 219, 231 votes to beat Atiku, who scored 154,032 votes.
Buhari defeats Atiku in Ogun
Also in Ogun State, Prof. Joseph Adeola-Fuwape, the state Collation Officer for the Presidential election, declared Buhari as the winner of the poll.
Adeola-Fuwape, who announced the result at the INEC headquarters in Abeokuta on Monday, said Buhari scored 281,762 votes, while his closest rival scored 194,655 votes.
Buhari wins in Sokoto
INEC has also declared Buhari as the winner of the presidential election in Sokoto State with a margin of 138,729 votes.
Announcing the results at the Sultan Muhammadu Maccido Institute for Qur’an and General Studies, Prof. Mohammed Yahuza, the state returning officer for the presidential election, stated that Buhari polled 490,333 votes ahead of Atiku who scored 351,604.
Buhari triumphs over Atiku in Gombe
Buhari also won the election in Gombe State after polling 403,961 votes out of 580,649 total votes cast in the state.
The result was announced on Monday at INEC National Collation Centre in Abuja, by the State Returning Officer, Prof. Kyari Mohammed.
Mohammed, who is also the Vice-Chancellor of Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola, said Atiku scored 138,484 votes in the state.
Atiku sweeps Ebonyi
INEC has declared Atiku winner in the presidential poll held in Ebonyi State on Saturday.
The Presidential Election Collation Officer in the state, Prof. Chukwuemeka Eze, said Atiku garnered 258, 575 votes as against Buhari’s 90, 726 votes.
Adikwu announced that Buhari polled 285,894 votes to defeat the PDP candidate, Atiku, who scored 218,207 votes.
Buhari defeats Atiku in Bauchi
President Buhari of the APC has won the presidential election in Bauchi State. According to results announced by the Local Government Collation Officers in Bauchi on Monday, Buhari polled 798,438 to defeat Atiku.
The State Collation Officer who is the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State, Prof. Alhassan Ghali, said Atiku got 209,313 votes in the election.
Buhari floors Atiku in Lagos
Buhari has also polled 580,825 votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku of the PDP in Lagos State.
According to Prof. Felix Salako, the Vice-Chancellor, University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State, who was the INEC state collation officer, Atiku scored 448,015 to come second.
Meanwhile, Atiku has won Saturday’s presidential election in Plateau State after scoring 548,665 votes. Atiku defeated his closest opponent, Buhari, of the APC, who scored 468, 555 votes.
Atiku thrashes Buhari in Enugu
However, Atiku was announced as the winner of Saturday’s presidential election in Enugu State.
The result was announced at the National Collation Centre, Abuja, by Prof. Joseph Ehaneku, the Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, who is the Collation Officer for the election in the state.
Ehaneku announced that Atiku polled 355,553 votes to defeat Buhari, who scored 54,423 votes.
Buhari records landslide victory in Yobe
But Buhari was declared winner of the election in Yobe State.
Prof. Abubakar Musa, the State Returning Officer and Vice-Chancellor, Federal University Wukari , Taraba State, announcing the result, said Buhari scored 497,914 votes in the state.
Musa said that Atiku scored 50,763 votes from the 559.365 valid votes cast in the state.
INEC declares Buhari winner in Jigawa
Buhari has also been declared winner in Jigawa State. Prof. Abdullahi Zuru, Vice-Chancellor of Usman Danfodio University Sokoto, who is the State Collation Officer for the election, announced the result in Dutse on Monday.
He said that Buhari, who sought for re -election on the platform of the APC scored 794,738 to defeat his closest rival, Atiku who got 289,895 votes.
INEC declares Buhari winner in Kaduna
Buhari has won in Kaduna State with 993,482 votes. Prof. Bello Shehu, the Returning Officer announced the result on Monday in Kaduna.
Shehu said Atiku scored 613,318 votes in the poll.
INEC announces Atiku winner in Abia
Meanwhile, INEC has announced Atiku as winner of the election Abia State. The result was announced at the National Collation Centre (ICC) Abuja, by Prof. Chinedum Nwajiuba, announced that Atiku polled 219,698 votes to defeat Buhari, who scored 85,048 votes.
PDP rejects results, party’s legal team meets today
However, the PDP on Monday alleged that the results being announced by the INEC had been altered. It therefore said the results were unacceptable to the party.
The party said it was forced to take a stand and make the pronouncements at this crucial point because “our democracy is under threat of derailment.”
The National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, made the position of the party known at a press conference in Abuja.
He alleged that the results being announced at the commission’s National Collation Centre in Abuja were different from the original results at the disposal of the party’s agents in polling units, wards and local government areas across the country.
He said both the officials of the commission and the agents of President Buhari’s government and that of the APC had allegedly tried to alter the course of history by disenfranchising voters through alleged cancellation and manipulation of figures for results already announced at polling units nationwide.
Secondus alleged that 157,591 votes from 86 polling units were cancelled in Nasarawa State alone.
He also alleged that 10,000 illegal votes were given to the APC in Wurno LGA in Sokoto State.
Meanwhile, the legal team of the PDP has summoned an emergency meeting for Tuesday.
Most Watched Videos
Most Read News
Best Of The Web
- Here are the capitals of the newly created regions
- Ahmed Suale Came To My House Jittering—Nyantakyi
- National Folklore Board Signs Contract To Protect Folklore
- 'I condemn Nana B for slapping Sammy Gyamfi' - Failed NPP Youth Organizer
- You Have Surprised Me, Ex-President Mahama!
- Menaye shades Asamoah Gyan with photo of Muntari and son plus 'DNA' caption
- Date For 2019 BECE Revised
- Manasseh Azure Awuni exposes corrupt female appointee at Jubilee House
- This is how angry man punished rat for chewing his phone charger
- Step mum who left boy’s hand to rot after cutting it sentenced
- Asamoah Gyan is a disgrace; must be ashamed of himself now – Ghanaians
- FLASHBACK: I'll die for NAM 1 because of his money - Willi Roi
- VIDEO: Anokye Supremo’s body finally arrives in Ghana
- I did not justify 'bloody widow' placards – Sam George sets record straight
- Takoradi: Audio Tape Exposes Arrested Kidnapper
- Hear Ye the Truth, the Family of the Late Tiger Eye PI Journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale
- 3 reasons why a first degree is not valued in Ghana anymore
- Nkoranza NPP youth defect to NDC over Techiman capital
- Huge Crowd At Agyarko’s Funeral
- Police Make Headway In Anas Boy’s Murder
- Concerned Police Officer Writes To The President
- Asabke Breaks Down In Court, Afoko Expresses Outrage
- LIVE UPDATES: Ghana vs Mali (U-20 AFCON)
- FLASHBACK: Jesus' second coming may never happen – Willi Roi
- I exchanged phones with Okyeame Kwame for a week – wife reveals
- Ahead Of 2020 Elections: NPP Activist Dares Mahama To Put His Family At The Battlefront
- GES Directive For WR School Heads
- Pretty Lady Who Just Graduated Dies In Car Crash Few Days To Her Wedding
- Public Workers To Enjoy Digitised Payments From July
- Chantelle Asante rocks her baby bump on Instagram!
- Volta Region Erupts For John Mahama
- Ghana Post MD, New Board Members Meet Asantehene Otumfuo
- Kotoko Shops For Holding Midfielder
- Corporal Punishment: Compliance On Ban Needs More Than ‘Threat’ Of Sanction
- Body of football player Emliano Sala found in plane wreckage
- Kaneshie Complex Now Befits Azumah Stature …Sports Minister
- U20 AFCON: Ghanaian media descend massively on Jimmy Corbblah after disappointing defeat to Mali
- Nana Addo In USA For National Cathedral Fundraiser [Photos]
- Twum Boafo Returns Cash To EOCO
- Treat your hair well — Deputy NSS Boss slams Hanna Bissiw's 'Atiwa Forest'
- Video: DJ Switch thrills African leaders at AU event in Ethiopia
- Kotoko Wrestles Habib From Ashgold
Click Here to Comment on this Article