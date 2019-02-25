OFFICIAL RESULT: Buhari Takes The Lead, Atiku Trailing

From INEC results so far, it's clear that Buhari is leading...The states are Ondo, Ekiti, Gombe, Kwara, Kogi, Yobe, Abia, Osun, Nasarawa, Ebonyi, Enugu and the Federal Capital Territory. The results were announced by the returning officers of the states at the National Collation Centre in Abuja.

The presidential candidate of the APC, Muhammadu Buhari, won in Ekiti, Nasarawa, Yobe, Kwara, Kogi and Gombe, while his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, won in Ondo, Abia, Ebonyi and the FCT.

However, some results declared by collation officers in states which have not been taken to the national collation centre in Abuja reveal that Buhari is in strong lead. The states where Buhari is leading in this category include Bauchi, Lagos, Ogun, Sokoto, Jigawa and Kaduna while Atiku has won in Adamawa and Plateau states.

Buhari wins in Kwara with 308,984 votes In Kwara State, Buhari won the election having scored 308,984 votes, as announced by INEC.

The result was announced on Monday at the National Collation Centre, Abuja, by Prof. Abdullahi Bala, of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, who is the Collation Officer for the election in Kwara.

Bala, while announcing the result, said Atiku scored 138,984 votes.

Atiku floors Buhari in Adamawa However, Atiku was declared the winner of the election in his home state of Adamawa.

Declaring the result on Monday in Yola, the Presidential Election Returning Officer for Adamawa, Prof. Andrew Yakubu, said Abubakar scored 410,266 votes to defeat the APC candidate who scored 378,078 votes.

INEC announces Buhari winner in Ekiti

INEC however announced Buhari of the APC as winner of Saturday’s election in Ekiti.

The result was announced at the National Collation Centre, Abuja, by Prof. Idowu Olayinka, Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan, who is the Collation Officer for the election in the state.

Olayinka said Buhari polled 219, 231 votes to beat Atiku, who scored 154,032 votes.

Buhari defeats Atiku in Ogun

Also in Ogun State, Prof. Joseph Adeola-Fuwape, the state Collation Officer for the Presidential election, declared Buhari as the winner of the poll.

Adeola-Fuwape, who announced the result at the INEC headquarters in Abeokuta on Monday, said Buhari scored 281,762 votes, while his closest rival scored 194,655 votes.

Buhari wins in Sokoto

INEC has also declared Buhari as the winner of the presidential election in Sokoto State with a margin of 138,729 votes.

Announcing the results at the Sultan Muhammadu Maccido Institute for Qur’an and General Studies, Prof. Mohammed Yahuza, the state returning officer for the presidential election, stated that Buhari polled 490,333 votes ahead of Atiku who scored 351,604.

Buhari triumphs over Atiku in Gombe

Buhari also won the election in Gombe State after polling 403,961 votes out of 580,649 total votes cast in the state.

The result was announced on Monday at INEC National Collation Centre in Abuja, by the State Returning Officer, Prof. Kyari Mohammed.

Mohammed, who is also the Vice-Chancellor of Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola, said Atiku scored 138,484 votes in the state.

Atiku sweeps Ebonyi

INEC has declared Atiku winner in the presidential poll held in Ebonyi State on Saturday.

The Presidential Election Collation Officer in the state, Prof. Chukwuemeka Eze, said Atiku garnered 258, 575 votes as against Buhari’s 90, 726 votes.