Wife Cries Out In Lagos: My Husband R*ped Our 3 Daughters

Mr. Ogba is charged with s*xually molesting his daughters aged 25, 20 and 13 at their home in Oke-Ogbe town, Atura bus stop, Badagry, Lagos.

Mrs Ogba said she was unaware of the molestation, which had been on for years, until it was revealed by the youngest daughter.

She said: “I did not know what was going on; it was when he assaulted my third daughter that I got to know what was going on. I later heard about the assault of my older daughters from neighbours. When I asked my older daughters about the rumours, they initially denied it. I got to know about the assault of my third daughter from her teacher..."