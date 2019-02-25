Wife Cries Out In Lagos: My Husband R*ped Our 3 Daughters

Dan Soko
A trader, Mrs. Tope Ogba, yesterday told an Ikeja Domestic Violence and S*xual Offence Court that her husband, Gabriel Ogba, r*ped their two adult daughters.
“I confronted my husband, he said it was a conspiracy against him by our daughters. I told him that a young child cannot come up with such allegation against him. Ever since I confronted him, I have had no peace at home. He beats me up and threatens me.”
Led in evidence by the prosecutor, Mrs. K. A. Momoh-Ayokambi, the witness alleged that he also defiled their underage daughter and torched her.

Mr. Ogba is charged with s*xually molesting his daughters aged 25, 20 and 13 at their home in Oke-Ogbe town, Atura bus stop, Badagry, Lagos.

Mrs Ogba said she was unaware of the molestation, which had been on for years, until it was revealed by the youngest daughter.

She said: “I did not know what was going on; it was when he assaulted my third daughter that I got to know what was going on. I later heard about the assault of my older daughters from neighbours. When I asked my older daughters about the rumours, they initially denied it. I got to know about the assault of my third daughter from her teacher..."

The trader said a month after she reported the case, he became aggressive towards her.
Wider Cross-examination by Ogba’s counsel, Mr E. Obelu, Mrs Ogba said she did not know when the s*xual molestation began. “I do not know when he started molesting our daughters. I have been the breadwinner of the family.”

The 13-year-old girl’s testimony was taken in camera. Justice Sururat Soladoye ordered the court cleared because the witness is a minor. The case was adjourned till March 7.


