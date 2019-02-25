Ex-INEC Chairman Arrested, Detained By EFCC

Security operatives have arrested former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Maurice Iwu. Family sources said Iwu was arrested in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Sunday and whisked away to Lagos.

The source said the security operatives came from Port Harcourt and linked up with the Imo State Commissioner of Police, who telephoned Prof Iwu and invited him to Owerri.

When Iwu came for the meeting, he was whisked away.



On reporting today at the EFCC office in Lagos, Iwu was taken into custody, with his phones impounded and switched off. He is yet to be released. When EFCC spokesman, Tony Orilade, was contacted on the development, he denied the story.

The operatives took him to the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lagos. It was gathered that in Lagos, Prof Iwu was interrogated, release and asked to report back today.