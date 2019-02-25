Panic As Hoodlums Set INEC Office In Imo On Fire

Dan Soko
Political thugs on Sunday night set ablaze the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

It was learnt that the thugs working for one of the strong politicians in the area accused INEC officials of colluding with others to manipulate the collation of results.

The INEC office was set ablaze shortly after the collated result from the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area for Okigwe North Federal Constituency election had been moved out of the electoral commission’s office to Owerri.

An eyewitness told The Punch that security men could not stop the thugs.

The source said, “Thugs belonging to one of the candidates accused INEC officials of altering the results of polling units at the collation centre and in anger, they set the INEC office ablaze.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi, who confirmed the incident, said investigation into the arson had commenced.

