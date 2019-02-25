Ngige Cries Out: Buhari Was Rigged Out In Anambra

Dan Soko
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has threatened to sue the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the defeat of President Muhammadu Buhari in some parts of Anambra State in the Saturday’s poll.

Ngige, who's Buhari's agent, faulted the results declared.


While saying the final results declared by the electoral body did not tally with the results collated in polling units and wards in the areas, Ngige called for the withdrawal of the results.

He said if the results were not withdrawn, he would challenge the declaration in court. He said the results declared by INEC was a total breach of the Electoral Act.

“I’m going to challenge these results in court if INEC does not handle this complaints well by ordering a fresh poll in the areas,” the minister said.

Ngige added that card readers failed to work in the area during the elections. “I am calling for the outright cancellation of the presidential election in the Idemili North and Idemili South Local Government Areas or I will take up the matter in court,” he said.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

