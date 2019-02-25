How Buhari Defeated Atiku With A Wide Margin In Kano

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, President Muhammadu Buhari, has defeated his main opponent, Abubakar Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party, with over 1,073, 175m votes in Kano State.

The APC candidate scored 1,464, 768m, to defeat Atiku, who got 391,593 votes.

The Collation Officer for the just concluded Presidential election in Kano, Professor Magaji Garba, disclosed the results at the early hours of Tuesday, after the collation of the results from across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

Garba explained that the total votes cast during the election on Saturday was 1,964,751m, while the total valid votes stood at 1.891,134m, just as the total rejected votes is 73,617.

