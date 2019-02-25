Atiku Narrowly Defeats Buhari In Oshiomhole's State

PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar narrowly won the presidential election in Edo state with 7,849 votes more than his main rival, President Muhammadu Buhari, where his national chairman Adams Oshiomhole hails from.

However, Buhari won in 10 councils while Atiku won in eight.The State Collation Officer for the Presidential election, Prof. Ndowa Lale announced at the INEC headquarters in Benin that Atiku scored 275,691 votes, while Buhari of the All Progressives Congress scored 267,842 votes.

Prof. Lale, who is the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port-Harcourt, said the total number of registered voters in the state was 2,150,127 while the total number of accredited voters was 604,915.

Lale noted that the number of valid votes was 560,711 while 38,517 votes were rejected.

