Seriously? INEC Returning Officer Gets Drunk On Duty

Dan Soko
The INEC Electoral Officer in Bokkos Local Government of Plateau, Mr Salihu Adamu Musa, on Monday apologised over the “shameful” behaviour of a drunk Returning Officer deployed to the area.

Mr Musa was queried by APC Collation Officer in Pankshin, Mr Emmanuel Bok, who wanted to know why the returning officer deployed to the area was not the person declaring the results of elections for Bokkos.
Musa, in his explanation, told the party agents, observers and INEC officials that the Returning Officer, a university lecturer, was drunk on Sunday and was sacked when he could not perform his duty.

“The Returning Officer’s attitude was appalling; he was drunk and couldn’t do anything at all. I took over the job based on instructions from the INEC headquarters in Jos,” Musa explained.

Musa apologised to the election officials on behalf of the electoral body, and promised that the situation would not repeat itself.

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

