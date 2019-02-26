We Are Political Thugs Working For Big Politicians – Armed Robbers Confess

Police have apprehended two suspected armed robbers said to be making life miserable for residents of Sabo Nasarawa in Bosso Local Government Area of Niger State.

The suspects, Faruk Umar (27) and Umar Mohammed (23), both from Ogbomosho Road in Chanchaga Local Government Area of the state, were trailed and arrested by a team of policemen attached to ‘A’ Division on a tip-off.A man, Abubakar Manta of Sabo Nasarawa area of Chanchaga, reported to the police on February 13, 2019 that he was robbed of his N300,000 while on his way to the bank to make a deposit.

According to him, four hoodlums attacked him by the AYM Filling Station, Bosso and made away with his N300,000 and one Itel P3 handset valued at N36,000.

It was learnt that the suspects had been dispossessing residents of the area of their valuables, thereby making life unbearable for them.

Investigation showed that a lot of people have deserted the area as a result of these notorious hoodlums terrorising the area from time to time before they were arrested by the police.

One of the suspects, Umar, said that he and his gang members were political thugs of top politicians.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muhammad Abubakar, said the operatives were on the trail of the fleeing suspects. He said the matter would be charged to court after investigation.

